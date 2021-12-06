Image Credit:

You saw their moves on stage with Latino superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 and now the Swing Latino dance group is headed to Dubai to entice fans at Global Village.

The Colombian salsa dance group is bringing its highly energetic performances to the Middle East for the first time with a three-week long show that kicks off on December 7 and takes us into New Year’s Eve.

“We are immensely proud to welcome Swing Latino to our main stage. We strive to bring extraordinary talent from across the world to Global Village every season, and the dancers from Swing Latino are a perfect example. They have performed on stages across the globe and their values and passion echo our own. We are thrilled to have Swing Latino as part of our Season 26 line-up, and to invite residents and tourists alike to see this incredible show,” said Shaun Cornell, Director Entertainment, Global Village in a statement.

Twelve times World Salsa Champions, the Columbian group will showcase complex stagecraft skills and creativity at the Global Village main stage, featuring 20 gold medalists in sports dance. The show continues until December 31.

“I believe that Dubai and the UAE have become the new world stage of great shows, so being there is an immense honour for us to touch this prestigious stage of the Global Village in Dubai and share the best of our Latin culture and talent. We are working daily preparing a very special show to present in Dubai,” said Luis Eduardo Hernandez, Director and choreographer at Swing Latino.

