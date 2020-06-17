A new theatrical show that will be streamed in the UAE for World Refugee Day hopes to offer a new perspective on lives of migrants around the world.
The screening of ‘Cartography’ is a collaboration between The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi and the UNHCR. Audiences can tune into the show, on June 19 at 8pm on The Arts Center’s Facebook page.
Created by director Kaneza Schaal and writer Christopher Myers, ‘Cartography’ draws from their experiences with refugee youth in Europe. It explores the journeys of four young migrants who are seeking a fresh start.
“‘Cartography’ is a project that is very close to our hearts,” said Bill Bragin, Executive Artistic Director of The Arts Center at NYUAD. “The Arts Center came on board as co-commissioners as soon as we heard about Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers’ goal to create a theatre piece speaking to the migration experiences of young asylum seekers, with a special focus on audiences of the same age. And we were proud that some of the piece was developed in residence at NYU Abu Dhabi, drawing from the skills of our own students.”
‘Cartography’ has incorporated tools such as map-making and sound sensors that activate a virtual storm, developed in part by graduates from NYU Abu Dhabi’s Interactive Media Program in June 2018.
The show is part of the The Arts Center’s successful Reconnect. series, which has garnered more than half a million total views.