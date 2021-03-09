BTS performing at du Arena during KCon Abu Dhabi 2016. Image Credit: KCon Abu Dhabi

Fans of South Korean boy group BTS have been known to make headlines on their own — whether it’s for raising money for charity or for buying prime ad space to celebrate a member’s birthday.

This time, ARMY in the UAE are hoping to gather attention through a moving art project so that it inspires the Grammy-nominated band to perform in the country — when it’s possible, of course.

The project by BTS UAE ARMY and the start-up Springs 15 will see a “moving monument exhibition” be put on display across popular locations in the UAE starting from March 25.

BTS arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Titled ‘BTS Meets Street Arts in the UAE’, the exhibition hopes to raise attention to bring the group to perform here.

“We intend to bring BTS to perform in the Middle East. We want them to notice that they are very much loved in the UAE as much as they are loved in America, Europe, Japan and other parts of the world,” Elareese Ramos, BTS UAE Administrator, said in a statement. “We are calling all ARMYs to support the BTS Meets Street Art in the UAE project. This will be the first time a Korean music artist will have a moving exhibition in the whole region.”

The first monument will feature art work by Kids of Arabia and will be displayed at Jumeirah Beach during the Etisalat Beach Canteen. It will later be moved around the UAE. In a statement, BTS UAE ARMY said their project is inspired by ‘CONNECT, BTS’, the South Korean group’s global art project in 2020.

BTS, made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are no strangers to the UAE. They performed at KCon Abu Dhabi in 2016 and also filmed in Dubai for a their third Summer Package, an annual documentary style project. The septet surprised everyone when they announced they would be adding a stop to their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

The group’s most recent Dubai connection came after fans of member V bought ad space on the front of the Burj Khalifa in December last year to celebrate his birthday.