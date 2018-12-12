An example of a literal work is a set of lenticular prints where the word ‘leader’ changes to ‘dealer’ as viewers move around them, highlighting the relationship between politics and trade. Another work, Parties, is a video showing logos and banners of various Iranian political parties throughout history. But within those visuals is inserted a pair of hands performing the traditional Persian finger snap or ‘beshkan’, a gesture of joy done at parties in Iran. This juxtaposition of different types of parties is presented against the background noise of a well-known image of protestors during the Iranian revolution of 1979. The work is part of The Future State, an ongoing project that Razmi initiated during a residency in London this year, where she hosts a series of round table speculations about the future state of the Islamic Republic of Iran.