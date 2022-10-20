Calling all children who love learning from Blippi, the friendly face who always dresses up in blue and orange suspenders.
The hugely popular Blippi The Musical tour will bring their blend of education, music and family entertainment to the UAE’s Etihad Arena next year.
Running twice daily, Blippi The Musical will play at 11am and 3pm on February 18 and 19, 2023.
The musical brings the character of Blippi from the screen to the stage with an interactive experience of audience engagement, captivating music, and continued learning, all through song and dance. The character of Blippi has taught millions of children worldwide how to count and how to understand colours, letters, and much more, becoming a global sensation with more than 54 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month.
Tickets for the four-show series of performances are on sale now and start at Dh95 with an add-on option to upgrade the experience and opt for a meet-and-greet photo opportunity. Tickets are available on Etihad Arena's ticket booking website www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/blippi-the-musical.