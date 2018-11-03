Sharjah: Indian life coach, author and spiritual guru Gaur Gopal Das on Friday told visitors to the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) the only thing that matters in life is being a good human being.

During his talk, Das said: “We all love ice cream, but don’t live life based on its ideology. You know what the ideology of an ice cream is? It is ‘enjoy your life before it melts’. Instead, try to live it by the ideology of a candle, which is ‘burn brightly for yourself and others before it melts’.”

He added: “Begin your journey of giving. First, give yourself to the people who are closest to you. Give yourself to your spouse, for instance.”

He continued on by telling the audience that once we develop a habit of giving within the family, we could extend the perimeter to include those that are not related to us. “No contribution is small; if all of us do one good deed a day, imagine the difference it can make.”

Commenting on SIBF, Gopal said: “Organising this book fair in order for the entire population of the UAE to develop a habit of reading and nurturing a liking for cultural engagement, an 11-day event packed with spectacular activities, is incredible!

“Giving back is not measured in quantity; it is not subject to any judgement. All that matters is the attitude of the heart.”

At the end of the session, he signed copies of his recently-released book, ‘Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life’ for his fans.