ADF19 will also recognise outstanding achievements in the music industry at the Abu Dhabi Festival Awards. This year’s recipients will include mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, Aurelie Dupont, for her outstanding devotion to the art of ballet; Barenboim – Said Akademie, for its commitment to building bridges through arts and culture; and the late Ousha Bint Khalifa Al Sweidi in honour of her exceptional contributions to Emirati poetry.