In 1797, the Pope hanging from the hangman’s gibbet was carved into a penny, in 1937 a swastika and the word Nazi was scratched over the head of George Vl — a second best choice since his brother who did have Nazi sympathies never had his own coins struck. In two of the few references to current political shenanigans, a Bank of England £20 note had Stay in the EU stencilled rather half-heartedly on it in June 2016 while in Greece, tiny figures drawn on to €5 notes look as if they are throwing themselves into perdition in protest against the Greek government debt crisis.