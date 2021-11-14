Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem will take to the Global Village stage on November 19 as live concerts return to the venue.
The pop singer, who emerged as the most-streamed female artist in Saudi Arabia in 2019, will take to the main stage at 9pm on the night.
Hameem shot to fame at 22 and has performed at numerous live events, along with a number of her tracks featured on popular Arab soaps. She is the daughter of musician Karim Hameem and was also a contestant on the reality music show ‘Arab Stars’ on MBC 1. At the time, she released the song ‘Blani Zaman’. She later collaborated with Emirati poet Mashaer Dubai and Emirati composer Fayez Al Saeed for ‘Radi Bata’bi’.
Concert attendance is free for all those who purchase the Global Village entry tickets either online via the website or mobile app for Dh15 or at the gate for Dh20. However, the number of guests will be limited due to precautionary measures, so special concert wristbands will be available for free at the information desks inside Gate of the World and Cultural Gate starting 4pm on Friday.
Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. The concert is being staged in collaboration with Rotana and Al Khalijeeyah 1009.