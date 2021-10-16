The third season of the hit Saudi Arabian series ‘Takki’ is ready for release, with a new trailer announcing the rollout of the drama on the Netflix platform on October 28.
The youth-centered series is set in Jeddah, where a young aspiring filmmaker and his circle of friends grapple with family expectations, gender roles, romance and rivalry.
In the eight-episode new season, we see Malik return to a modernising Jeddah and a booming film industry, with a script detailing what really went down in 2015 where life’s twists and turns ended him in prison.
The series, which is directed by Mohammed Makki, stars Moayed Althagafi, Khairiah Abulaban, Ali Alsharif, Adel Radwan, Redwan Al Reemi and Hind Alsaigh. The series will be available in 190 countries around the world and available in over 32 languages.