Netflix has released the trailer of its Arabic Original production, ‘Al Rawabi School for Girls’, a first-of-its-kind young adult series in the region set to premiere on August 12.
‘Al Rawabi School for Girls’ tells the story of a bullied high school girl who gathers together a group of outcasts to plot the perfect revenge on their tormentors.
“The fictional world of Al Rawabi is filled with drama and secrets and shares the challenges that girls face during this critical stage in their lives,” says Netflix in a press release.
The six-episode series is created and written by Jordanian filmmaker Tima Shomali and Shirin Kamal in collaboration with Islam Al Shomali and directed by Shomali.
The series in the second Arabic Original show from the streaming giant, the first being ‘Jinn’ in 2019.
The six-episode show will be released in 190 countries around the world and available in more than 32 languages, and will have options for audio and written descriptions.