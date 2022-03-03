Egyptian music superstar Tamer Hosny is all set to regale audiences with his top tracks at Global Village on March 11 at 9pm.
The performance, in partnership with Rotana, will see the singer perform classics and newer hits.
Hosny launched his solo music career in 2004 with an album called ‘Love’. The singer, composer and songwriter is also well known for songs such as ‘Eish Besho’ak’, ‘Kol Haga Bena’ and ‘Naseny Leh’. Hosny is popular among fans for his stage presence, charm and romantic songs, and they’ve dubbed him ‘The Star of Our Times’.
In 2019, Hosny was one of the many global stars who sang on the track ‘Right Where I’m Supposed to Be’, the official song of the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, alongside Ryan Tedder, Avril Lavigne, Luis Fonsi, Hussain Al Jassmi and Assala Nasri.
Apart from being one of Arab music’s most famous voices, Hosny is also screenwriter and director. He has had a hand in movies and TV series including the well-known film ‘Haleet Hob’, ‘The Light of My Eyes’, ‘Omar & Salma 3’ and more.
There are also two meet and greets with Hosny after the concert up for grabs.
Access to the Tamer Hosny concert is free for all those with Global Village tickets, which are Dh15 online or Dh20 at the gate.