Popular Egyptian actor-singer Mohamed Ramadan will headline the All Africa Festival (AFF) taking place across three day at the Burj Park, Downtown Dubai from October 21 until 23.
The AFF will showcase pan-African cultures, aiming to highlight the diversity of the continent, which also has a heavy Arab influence.
Ramadan, who will perform at the event, aims to represent the Arab African and Pan African community. The rapper and music producer has popular hits such as ‘Alla Allah’, ‘Ya Habibi’, in collaboration with ‘Gims’ and ‘Mafia’.
“I am very proud to be part of a festival that helps celebrate the culture of Africa all over the world. It proves and validates the importance of Africa to the world, and that’s something that I’m very happy about. It makes me proud to say that I’m half African, as I’m half African half Arab. Meaning that my language is Arabic but I belong to the Africa as an Egyptian,” Ramadan said in a statement.
The event will be free to the public; however, a Dh30 pre-registration fee will apply to manage COVID-19 requirements according to the organisers. Details about Ramadan’s gig have yet to be announced.