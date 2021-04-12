Hala Al Turk Image Credit: Supplied

Hala Al Turk has grabbed news headlines since she was nine, after having shot to fame in the semi-finals of ‘Arabs Got Talent’.

Now older and wiser, the singer has finds herself in the centre of a media storm after news broke that she filed a lawsuit against her mother, Mona Al Saber, alleging fraud. As the fires burned, the family lawyer called in on MBC Trending to set the record straight.

During the interview, Mohammed Al Jasim, who is Al Turk’s family lawyer, confirmed that the singer is still underage (minor) and is not eligible to sue her mother or anyone else.

“Therefore, the lawsuit against Mrs. Mona Al Saber was not filed by Hala, but her father, and that the judgment was based on documents and proven facts,” Al Jasim said.

“Hala has nothing to do with the court ruling. Moreover, she was forced to attend the hearing session, despite her unwillingness to do that, and her testimony in court was at the request of her mother,” the lawyer added.

The court has handed down a one-year prison sentence to Al Saber.

According to the lawyer, Hala’s mother was her guardian and had access to her money and her bank accounts until Hala’s father demanded she transfer her to his custody. “When the case was settled in favour of the father, the mother withdrew the money from Hala’s saving account, despite the pledge not to do so,” the lawyer has alleged.

“The amount was withdrawn after the court’s decision to transfer Hala to her father’s custody. There is no evidence that the mother withdrew the amount and spent it on school fees and the education of her children. Therefore, the court convicted the mother of dishonesty and gave her a period to return the money,” the lawyer further alleged.

Al Saber’s camp has stated in the media that she owes her daughter 20,000 Bahraini dinars and not 200,000 dinars as being circulated in the media, and all that she desires is a petition to replace the prison sentence she told Al Bawaba.

“My 19-year-old daughter accused me of wasting her money over the past years when she was a child under my custody, even though this money was spent to manage our daily affairs and also to rent an apartment for me, Hala and her younger brother. She knew that I was spending the money, and also we had to use this money because I did not receive my legal alimony from Hala’s father, Muhammad Al Turk,” Al Saber further alleged with Al Bawaba.

Al Jasim stated that Hala has suffered psychological trauma and abuse because of the false news spread about her on social media that resulted in disparaging feedback regarding something that she had nothing to do with.