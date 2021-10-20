Arab singing tar Nawal Al Kuwaitia is all set to headline a gig at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on November 18.
Renowned as the ‘Qaitharat Al Khaleej’ or the Harp of Khaleeji music amongst her fans across the Arab world, Al Kuwaitia will be performing for the first time at the new amphitheatre in the city of Khorfakkan on the east coast of Sharjah.
Her first album was released in 1984 with her majority of her albums are not titled, but rather are referred to by number (e.g. Nawal 98, Nawal 99). She rose to fame in the 1990s with a series of successful songs: ‘Ya Msabbir Il Mwuoud’, ‘Tadri Wala Matadri’, ‘Tehadidni’, ‘Yooh Ya Yooh’, and ‘Tebara’.
The Kuwaiti superstar is looking forward to her date with fans in the UAE while she croons her most popular songs including ‘You Are Good’, ‘Al-Quloub Al-Sahih’, ‘I Found My Soul’, and many more.
Tickets for the concert can be booked through Platinumlist, which start from Dh150.