Apple TV+ is gone, meet Apple TV—here's what's new

Since its launch, Apple’s films and series have accumulated 553 wins and 2,562 nominations
It’s the end of an era. Apple has quietly rebranded its streaming service, formerly known as Apple TV+, to simply Apple TV. The news came Monday in a press release promoting the streaming debut of F1: The Movie, where Apple announced the change as part of a “vibrant new identity.”
While the name is now unified with Apple’s connected smart TV device and app, representatives have yet to comment on the potential for confusion this might create.
Moreover, Apple didn’t roll out the rebrand with a flashy campaign or big marketing push. Instead, it slipped quietly into a press release for the upcoming film F1, set to premiere on the platform on December 12.
Buried halfway through the announcement was a succinct but unmistakable line: “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.”
As of Monday morning, it’s still unclear when the new name will appear across apps and marketing, with the familiar Apple TV+ logo still visible in the app.
Apple TV+ first launched in November 2019 with The Morning Show and a lineup of high-profile originals, entering the crowded streaming arena alongside Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO, and Amazon.
Over the years, the platform has scored several major wins:
“CODA” (2021) – first streaming service film to win the Oscar for Best Picture
“Ted Lasso” – Emmy-winning series returning for a fourth season
Other acclaimed originals – including Severance, The Studio, and Coda
Since its launch, Apple’s original films, documentaries, and series have accumulated 553 wins and 2,562 nominations, making it a major player in the awards circuit.
The rebrand comes hot on the heels of Apple hiking its streaming subscription by over 30%, now priced at $12.99 per month (up from $9.99). Even with the new name, Apple TV continues to stand out as the only major streamer without an ad-supported tier, keeping it ad-free while rivals like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video roll out cheaper, ad-filled options.
The new branding could cause some headaches. Apple already offers a set-top box and a content aggregation app called Apple TV, so the unified name may leave viewers scratching their heads.
A similar scenario occurred when HBO Max rebranded to Max two years ago, sparking widespread confusion among consumers and industry insiders alike.
However, according to Hindustan Times, the name overlap has caused confusion from the start, with viewers often mixing up the app, the device, and the streaming service itself. Dropping the “+” could be Apple’s way of simplifying the brand and creating a cleaner, more unified ecosystem across its hardware and content offerings.
Apple TV’s roster continues to impress with an array of originals spanning genres and audiences:
Pluribus, Slow Horses, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Dope Thief, Your Friends and Neighbors, The Buccaneers, Foundation, Invasion, Loot, The Last Frontier, Acapulco, Chief of War, Palm Royale, For All Mankind, Schmigadoon!, See, Dickinson, and Pachinko.
With the rebrand, Apple TV aims to cement itself as both a streaming powerhouse and an all-in-one entertainment hub, keeping fans glued to screens around the world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox