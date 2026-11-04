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Andhra chainsaw attack sparks violent films debate; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams ‘parasites’ posing as reformers

Ram Gopal Varma compares blaming films to blaming Ramayana for kidnappings

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has never shied away from controversy, and he isn’t starting now. The filmmaker behind Animal has fired back at those who hold blood-soaked, A-rated films responsible for making violence seem ordinary, arguing that his detractors are exploiting real-world horror to pursue private grudges.

What triggered the debate

The flashpoint was a recent chainsaw attack in Andhra Pradesh. In its aftermath, social media users began questioning whether brutal blockbusters such as Animal, Marco and Dhurandhar offer would-be offenders a blueprint, and whether repeated exposure to such imagery dulls audiences to violence. Several X users circulated clips and stills from films including Animal and KGF, pointing to scenes where brutality plays out without any consequence for the characters.

Vanga’s response

The director addressed the criticism on X on Wednesday. He argued that the right reaction to a heinous crime is compassion and an honest effort to understand its roots, rather than blaming movies because it is convenient. He went further, suggesting that many of those speaking out were less concerned with victims and their families than with using the tragedy to get even with rivals.

Vanga then named the group he had in mind: “failed, frustrated, jobless” actors, along with a handful of directors, producers and others he dismissed as “parasites” who, in his view, recast themselves as social reformers whenever there’s a chance to knock someone else’s work. He closed by saying a tragedy calls for empathy, not opportunism.

RGV had already weighed in

Vanga isn’t the only filmmaker pushing back. Before his post, Ram Gopal Varma defended cinema with a characteristically pointed comparison: “Blaming films for rise in violence is like, blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings.”

A career built on provocation

Vanga’s films have repeatedly sat at the centre of debates about what cinema should show. He broke through in 2017 with the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, led by Vijay Deverakonda. Its 2019 Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, also did strong business, but drew heavy criticism over how it depicted masculinity, romance and aggression.

Animal pushed further into dark territory. Built around a son’s consuming hunger for his father’s approval, and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, it earned more than Rs 900 crore worldwide. Its success came alongside sustained criticism of its graphic violence and its treatment of women and masculinity.

What’s next

Vanga’s upcoming film, Spirit, pairs Prabhas with Triptii Dimri, with Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai in key roles. Promotional material suggests the story follows a disgraced police officer. Initially set for March 2027, the film will now release on October 29, 2027.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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