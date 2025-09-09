For a global star like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—whose face is among the most recognisable in Indian cinema—the misuse of her image through AI not only threatens her brand but also raises broader concerns about online safety, dignity, and exploitation of women through technology.

Aishwarya’s petition highlights the escalating threat of deepfakes and AI-generated content in India’s entertainment industry. In recent months, several high-profile stars have taken similar steps to shield their identity. Anil Kapoor secured an order from the Delhi High Court in 2023 preventing the misuse of his voice, name, and the iconic phrase “jhakaas.” Around the same time, Amitabh Bachchan also obtained protection against unauthorised exploitation of his persona.

Such an injunction would act as a temporary measure until the matter is fully heard. The case has now been scheduled for the next hearing before the Joint Registrar on November 7, 2025, with a further listing before the court itself on January 15, 2026.

The High Court took note of the submissions and orally indicated that it is likely to issue an ad-interim injunction to immediately curb further misuse of her identity while the case is ongoing.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, along with lawyers Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand, appeared on her behalf. They argued that Rai Bachchan’s name and face were being exploited without her consent, including instances where money was allegedly being collected in her name.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.