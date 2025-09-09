Actress claims AI-generated pictures were being exploited without her consent
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly taken legal action to protect her digital identity.
On September 9, 2025, the actress approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain individuals and platforms from misusing her image, likeness, and persona through artificial intelligence and other means.
Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, along with lawyers Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand, appeared on her behalf. They argued that Rai Bachchan’s name and face were being exploited without her consent, including instances where money was allegedly being collected in her name.
Sethi told the court that her likeness was even being used online “to satisfy someone’s sexual desires,” a situation he described as “very unfortunate.”
The High Court took note of the submissions and orally indicated that it is likely to issue an ad-interim injunction to immediately curb further misuse of her identity while the case is ongoing.
Such an injunction would act as a temporary measure until the matter is fully heard. The case has now been scheduled for the next hearing before the Joint Registrar on November 7, 2025, with a further listing before the court itself on January 15, 2026.
Aishwarya’s petition highlights the escalating threat of deepfakes and AI-generated content in India’s entertainment industry. In recent months, several high-profile stars have taken similar steps to shield their identity. Anil Kapoor secured an order from the Delhi High Court in 2023 preventing the misuse of his voice, name, and the iconic phrase “jhakaas.” Around the same time, Amitabh Bachchan also obtained protection against unauthorised exploitation of his persona.
These legal battles mark an evolving recognition of “personality rights” in India, where courts are increasingly being asked to balance the right to privacy and publicity of public figures against the unchecked rise of digital manipulation.
For a global star like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—whose face is among the most recognisable in Indian cinema—the misuse of her image through AI not only threatens her brand but also raises broader concerns about online safety, dignity, and exploitation of women through technology.
