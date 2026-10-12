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Actress Selma Blair arrested after alleged assault on flight attendants

FBI investigates Selma Blair's alleged disruptive behavior on Delta Air Lines flight

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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US actress Selma Blair
US actress Selma Blair
AFP

American actress Selma Blair has been arrested and hospitalised following an alleged physical altercation with two flight attendants aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Authorities said airport police were alerted on Sunday to reports of a disruptive passenger who had allegedly become physically abusive towards cabin crew during the flight.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, two flight attendants were injured in the incident, with one requiring hospital treatment.

Blair, 54, widely recognised for her appearances in Legally Blonde, Hellboy and Cruel Intentions, was taken into custody after the aircraft landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport. She was later transported to hospital for medical care.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A representative for the actress told the BBC that Blair had suffered a medical emergency, which reportedly led to the alleged behaviour.

"Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition," her publicist said.

Delta Air Lines confirmed that law enforcement officers attended the aircraft upon its arrival in New York, adding that the incident had no operational impact on the flight.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first," the airline was quoted as saying by BBC.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have yet to disclose further details about the incident.

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