From Mickey Mouse to Moana, Disney fans young and old will be able to enjoy a 10-day choreographed extravaganza that kicks off tomorrow at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

‘Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero’ will bring together an international team of award-winning skaters, well-loved songs, dazzling sets and glittering costumes as they embark on a journey through some favourite fairytales, both classic and new.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Disney fans will be follow Moana as she embarks on an action-packed voyage into uncharted territory with the mighty Maui on a quest to save her island and become a fearless wayfinder. Sister Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, will step out of ‘Frozen’ as they sing captivating songs such as ‘Let it Go’ and ‘In Summer’.

Meanwhile, a ‘80s pop montage can have fans take a deep dive with Ariel the mermaid. Other popular stories to unravel on ice will include ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Rapunzel’ and more.

With the pandemic still a reality, struck COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. All attendees 16 years old and above must be fully vaccinated and present the Al Hosn App with an ‘E’ symbol indicating fully vaccinated status.

A photocall of Disney on Ice on Yas Island Image Credit: Supplied

Attendees 13 years old and above are required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to the event time. Those 12 and below do not require a PCR test. Attendees 3 years old and above must wear a mask at all times.

Temperature checks and health screenings will be taking place prior to entrance. The venue will be contactless and paperless so you can download your ticket and pay for your concessions safely. Social distancing measures are maintained throughout the venue.