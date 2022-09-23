Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced its line-up of events for the 2022-2023 winter season, which includes live concerts by Sting, AR Rahman and Westlife, the Indian International Film Awards, and Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ musical.

The 180-day schedule, known as the Abu Dhabi Calendar, also includes sporting action, cultural festivals and interactive family shows, and was revealed during a TV talk show-style launch event.

“Abu Dhabi Calendar has an incredible line-up of events to thrill and excite our residents and visitors this season,” said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general for tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi. “We’re looking forward to sharing Abu Dhabi with the world by playing host to spectacular musical acts and action-packed global sport spectacles that will attract fans and families from across the globe. It’s a jam-packed and incredibly diverse agenda of events which promises to connect friends, excite youth and unite families for unforgettable moments they can enjoy at their own pace.”

“Through our collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi and the support of our trusted partners, Abu Dhabi will host an action-packed line-up of world-class events on Yas Island and across the emirate this season, from exhilarating concerts to cultural festivals, aimed at elevating experiences for residents and tourists of all ages to enjoy across the UAE capital. This reiterates our commitment to achieve our vision of positioning the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, as well as a preferred location for world-class events,” added Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, chief executive officer at destinations developer, Miral.

‘Blippi The Musical’ will come to Abu Dhabi for the first time, presenting an interactive show by the children’s content creator.

“As an entertainment industry leader, we pay great attention to what audiences want to see and experience. Flash Entertainment has a long track record of bringing the best global performers and events to audiences in the UAE and the region. We have paid close attention to the growth of Blippi’s following so it is a special moment to bring this exciting show to young fans in Abu Dhabi as we continue to diversify our offering and develop the regional entertainment landscape,” said John Lickrish, chief executive officer at Flash Entertainment.

The Wireless Festival, a popular rap and urban music event from London, will also debut in Abu Dhabi this winter.

“With more than 200 nationalities living in the UAE, it is important we constantly track changing music tastes that are reflective of such a diverse population. Hip Hop remains one of the most popular genres throughout the region and the launch of Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi next March will be a huge draw to urban music fans throughout the region. The festival will showcase some of the biggest international hip hop stars but will also provide a platform for local artists too,” said James Craven, president of Live Nation MENA.