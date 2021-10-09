VOX Cinemas has launched a new luxury cinema experience for film fans with their exclusive viewing room at the Kempinski Hotel at Mall of the Emirates.
This unqiue experience has been launched with private screenings of the latest James Bond instalment: ‘No Time To Die’, which released last week in UAE cinemas.
The swanky affair for a maximum of 12 filmgoers offers a full gourmet menu, where guests can either dine in the exclusive lounge or enjoy their meals during the film itself, as staff bring food and drink directly to your seats.
Personal butlers are on hand for all requests. They have covered the bases with comfortable sofas for each of the 12 guests, while still adhering to government COVID-19 guidelines, meaning you have a spacious spot to enjoy your movie, food and drinks, instead of the sometimes cramped seats of the public cinemas. There are even blankets provided if the AC gets a little chilly, and there is a clever call button at each seat if you require anything else. Maybe the only risk is falling asleep in the comfort and missing your movie.
‘No Time to Die’ runs until October 14 at the venue, with the future top Hollywood releases available in the coming weeks and months. You can also choose from the top Bollywood and Arabic movies.
The premium package costs Dh2,000 for up to eight guests and Dh3,000 for nine to 12 viewers, including admission, beverages and popcorn. Each booking is for a duration of four hours and bookings can be made on the VOX Cinemas app.