Eight comedians from the region will perform live in Dubai and Jeddah as part of a Comedy Central production that will be showcased on-air in March on the OSN platform.

Menna W Fina will be staged across two live shows in Dubai on November 10 at Music Hall Dubai, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel. Artists featured at the event will include Ali Sultan, Ammar Daba, Rajae Qawas and Mina Liccione, who will perform at the first show of the night.

The second show will feature Atheer Yacoub, Ahmad Al Shammari, Nour Hadidi and Bader Saleh.

The Jeddah performances will be hosted in January, with the final date to be announced at a later date.

The event is free to attend but requires pre-registration through Dubomedy. Seating starts at 5pm, with the first show at 6pm. Strictly for people 18 years and over. The show will be in Arabic and English.