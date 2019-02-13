Developer sources say that it wasn’t just the Gulf situation that was scaring off potential buyers. India has tightened up its real estate development game through the RERA (Real Estate Regulation Act) regulations. But the deepest cut to demand came from the GST (Goods and Service Tax), which meant that tax on offplan properties went up as high as 12 per cent. (This is based at what point the sale is made, at the offplan stage or after the occupancy certificate gets issued.) Developers are hoping that better sense would prevail with the authorities to reduce GST. Some help could be on its way. There is now a recommendation before the GST Council - which rules on all such matters - to drop the GST to 5 per cent on property (and make it 3 per cent for affordable homes).