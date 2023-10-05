Unmatched global scale and ambition

One of the key strengths of German automakers is their global scale. Heavyweights like the Volkswagen Group, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW are investing heavily in EV technology and production. VW, for instance, recently bolstered its five-year spending plan to a staggering €180 billion, with over two-thirds of that budget allocated to software and EVs. This aggressive investment strategy underscores their commitment to staying at the forefront of the EV revolution. Volkswagen is also preparing to launch a compact EV priced at less than €25,000 (Dh97,000 approximately), aptly dubbed a “people’s car for the electric age.” This move aims to make EVs accessible to a broader audience, aligning with the global trend toward sustainability and clean energy.

Strong reputation for engineering excellence

German car brands have long been synonymous with quality, luxury, and engineering excellence. These attributes have set them apart in the highly competitive automotive market. As the industry shifts toward electric mobility, German automakers are banking on their reputation to set them apart from the competition.

Mercedes, for example, is set to introduce an electric version of its compact CLA sedan in the US, with an eye on competing with Tesla’s Model 3. The CLA Class, branded as such, boasts an impressive range exceeding 466 miles, according to global industry standards. This surpasses even the extended-range version of Tesla’s Model 3 sedan, which offers a range of 391 miles using the same criteria. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius says the new model is “inspired by a generation of car buyers who want that unmistakable Mercedes-Benz feel,” signifying the brand’s commitment to not only transitioning to electric but also maintaining its luxury brand status. Additionally, they are electrifying iconic models like the G-Wagon, showcasing their intent to adapt to changing consumer preferences while retaining their signature style and performance.

BMW, another heavyweight in the German automotive landscape, is betting on its “Neue Klasse” underpinnings scheduled to arrive around 2025. This initiative aims to improve sales, cut battery costs in half, and increase range and charging speed by 30 per cent compared to current models. BMW is not merely embracing electrification; it is redefining the standards of performance and technology in the EV era.