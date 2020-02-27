These are testing times for Vodafone's India operations, being hit with a $4 billion billion and for which it doesn't have the funds. Image Credit: Bloomberg

New Delhi(Bloomberg): Vodafone Idea Ltd., the Indian mobile carrier ordered by the nation’s top court to pay $4 billion, told the government that it’s unable to pay the full amount and instead sought urgent state support to survive the crisis. In a letter, the beleaguered company said in the light of mounting losses, it doesn’t have the “financial strength” to settle the dues. The firm deposited 35 billion rupees ($488 million) with the government recently.

The wireless operator, formed by the merger of Vodafone Group Plc’s local unit and billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Idea Cellular Ltd., hasn’t reported a quarterly profit since announcing the deal in 2017. With its debt at more than $14 billion, Birla warned in December that the company risks collapse if the government doesn’t step in with relief measures.