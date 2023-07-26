In today’s rapid business world, decision-making is often fraught with complications and inefficiencies; many enterprises struggle with making timely decisions and are vulnerable to risky events and crisis. The advent of a new discipline in decision intelligence (DI) enables a structured approach to this issue, leading to better-informed decisions that provide a competitive advantage in the business landscape.

According to Gartner, which recognises this emerging field as a top strategic technology trend, decision intelligence is a “practical domain framing a wide range of decision-making techniques bringing multiple traditional and advanced disciplines together to design, model, align, execute, monitor, and tune decision models and processes. Those disciplines include decision management and decision support as well as techniques such as descriptive, diagnostics and predictive analytics”. When enterprises use DI and the AI capabilities it brings to bear, enterprises are transformed into becoming cognitive. Forbes suggests that cognitive enterprise is the next iteration of the digital revolution, and it presents an adequate intersection of technology, culture, and experience.

Intelmatix, a company founded by intelligent minds from world-renowned institutions, was established with the mission of transforming enterprises into cognitive enterprises (CE). Ahmad Alabdulkareem, CTO and Co-founder of Intelmatix, says, “Our vision is to transform every enterprise to become cognitive. We hope that in the near future, within this decade, we can create the first fully autonomous cognitive enterprise.”

Intelmatix is a decision intelligence company founded in Boston, with offices across Riyadh and London, Intelmatix aims to enhance decision-making processes by integrating man and machine, allowing for swift, accurate recommendations that give enterprises a competitive advantage. They offer solutions that help enterprises identify where they are in their cognitive transformation and deploy the right intelligences to help them become industry leaders.

Dr Alabdulkareem explains, “Artificial intelligence gives you powerful predictions and forecasts, but it doesn't give you the right action to perform.” A key part of the company’s offering is their Enterprise Decision Intelligence Platform (EDIX), a flagship product designed to address the complexity that modern enterprises face. EDIX automatically connects with an enterprise’s internal systems to create a digital twin of the enterprise and its ecosystem. It then codifies and augments human intelligence using cutting-edge AI and DI technologies to model the right recommendations, converting dispersed data into insights and decisions.

This is achieved through a suite of intelligence blocks that deliver tangible impact across various business functions. The intelligence blocks, part of EDIX's architecture, include a broad range of applications such as Forecasting Intelligence, Inventory Intelligence, Staff Scheduling Intelligence, and Marketing Channel Intelligence, among others. These applications aim to transform the decision-making of an enterprise accelerating growth towards cognitive maturity.