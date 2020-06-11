The United Arab Emirates economy will likely witness a combination of a U- or V-shaped recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, said.
The country has a pipeline of Dh20bn ($5.4bn) of federal infrastructure projects, including Dh7bn for state-sponsored housing programmes, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
"The plans will continue," he added.
Al Nuaimi discussed the UAE's infrastructure projects they're currently working on and the impact of coronavirus on the economy.