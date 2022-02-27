Dubai: The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade in 2021 jumped by 27 per cent compared to the previous year, and 11 per cent compared to 2019, hitting Dh1.9 trillion.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the UAE’s economic growth is strongly improving post COVID-19 and is moving away from dependence on oil.
“The best is yet to come and the future will be much better, God willing,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “Figures today…prove our economy’s resilience and underlines our status as a major international trade hub.”
“Our goal is to double this figure in the next few years. This will be achieved through a bold trade agenda that includes comprehensive agreements with key markets – the first of which, the India UAE CEPA, we signed last week. We look forward delivering even better results in 2022,” the minister said on Twitter.