Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Finance will hand over buildings to federal entities within the next two months, it said on Thursday.
All buildings that will be handed over are sustainable, innovative, and in compliance with the best international standards and practices, and in line with the UAE government’s efforts in the transition toward a green economy, said Mariam Mohamed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for General Financial Management.
“The ministry utilised solar panels and building materials that are compatible with sustainable building regulations and green standards, to improve energy and water use efficiency, and preserve human health and the environment,” she said.
The ministry will hand over the buildings to federal entities and continue the maintenance processes for one year. Each building will then be managed (in terms of operating and following up on systems and equipment, periodic and preventive maintenance, building and contents insurance, cleaning, guarding, and following up on its development if modifications or additions are needed) in accordance with the recommendations of the Federal Government Properties Department at the Ministry of Finance, and in coordination with the relevant federal entity and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.