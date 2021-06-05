The UAE and China are set to deepen their collaborations into knowledge-intensive sectors and spur innovation, said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE and China are set to deepen their collaborations into knowledge-intensive sectors and spur innovation through leveraging advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions, according to Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Delivering the virtual keynote speech at the 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum, the minister said UAE and the People’s Republic of China have set the standard for a model of cross-border collaborative innovation which will be vital for tackling future challenges.

The UAE is invited as the Country of Honor for the annual Pujiang Innovation Forum, which was held under the theme of "Innovation for ‘A Better Life for Mankind’. 2021 also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of UAE-China relations.

“Building an ecosystem that stimulates innovation is no longer optional, it is essential for countries to compete, succeed and fulfil their economic potential,” said Al Jaber.

“This is why,” he said, the UAE’s leadership, “has always fostered a culture of inclusion that welcomes everyone to make it in the emirates. It is why we encourage cooperation beyond our borders – because together we are smarter more agile and more resilient.”

Largest solar plant

The UAE and China have partnered to create the world’s largest single site solar power plant – Noor Abu Dhabi. With 3.2 million solar panels installed across 8 square kilometers, Noor Abu Dhabi will produce 1.2 gigawatts of clean electricity.

Al Jaber also delivered a rousing call to action to the international community to show courage in the years ahead to capture the promise of the 4IR, citing the UAE’s remarkable success story of an example of visionary leadership and bold ambition.