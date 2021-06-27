The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the release of an updated version of the Regulatory Policy on Registration Requirements for mobile consumers. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the release of an updated version of the Regulatory Policy on Registration Requirements for mobile consumers.

The updates included aspects related to the registration of mobile SIM Cards point of sales (PoS), and require that the applicant for the registration of PoS must communicate with the concerned licensee to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) that includes information about the PoS and the sellers.

These updates reflect TDRA’s keenness to ensure that customers obtain their mobile SIM cards through approved PoS that meet the standards set by TDRA.

“TDRA is keen to launch and update policies that control the relationship between the customer, licensees and PoS, to preserve the rights of all parties, and secure advanced, modern and seamless services that achieve happiness and satisfaction of all customers in the ICT sector. The great and rapid development in the ICT sector requires us to work quickly and accurately to update relevant policies, in order to meet the increasing demand for the services provided by the sector,” said Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Director of Technology Development Affairs.

TDRA carefully monitors the performance of mobile SIM Cards PoS in the UAE, and facilitates the process of customers obtaining their own numbers easily, conveniently and safely.

“In accordance with Federal Law by Decree No. 3 of 2003 and its amendments, (the telecom law) and the Mobile SIM Card PoS Registration Policy, the sale of mobile SIM cards and the provision of telecommunications services are regulated activities that can only be practiced by UAE licensees and their outlets, or by economic establishments that are commercially licensed and registered with TDRA,” said Bin Ghelaita.