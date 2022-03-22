Dubai: The UAE satellite-services operator, Thuraya, has launched a new feature for the land. The ‘Thuraya SatTrack for Land’ is a web-based tracking and monitoring service for land vehicles equipped with Thuraya T2M-DUAL tracking and monitoring terminals.
It will help T2M-DUAL users have visibility of their fleets across Thuraya’s satellite footprint. Tracking information can be configured onto the platform, enabling operators to track-and-monitor their active vehicles in real-time. The data displayed on the dashboard of the fleet manager is “customizable and covers many parameters, including live vehicle location, speed, time spent at a specific location and fuel consumption”.
SatTrack subscribers will also have access to comprehensive data points for informative insights. According to Thuraya’s CEO, Sulaiman Al Ali, “As the demand for compliance and access to information soars, satellite connectivity and smart applications are the only realistic and affordable means of communications. ‘SatTrack for Land’ is a secure and affordable vehicle tracking and monitoring service that amplifies the benefits of T2M-DUAL, empowering fleet managers to take immediate decisions.”
Thuraya, a subsidiary of ADX-listed Yahsat, had earlier launched a similar service for marine services.
“SatTrack for Land builds on our previously launched SatTrack for Marine service, which continues to provide fishing operators a competitive edge within the maritime industry,” said Sulaiman Al Ali, CEO. “We now look forward to sustaining the momentum for land market segments.”