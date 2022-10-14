Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA) and the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) have partnered to collaborate on delivering treasury and cash qualifications in the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Centre, and Caroline Stockmann, CEO of ACT, at the ACT Middle East Treasury Summit held in Dubai.

Along with the advancement of treasury and cash management knowledge, the strategic collaboration will also focus on supporting the UAE National Agenda of employability for the professional development and upskilling of the UAE nationals while balancing financial risks and opportunities for businesses in the Emirates.

The entities will also explore promoting and establishing ACT preparation training courses that will enable successful candidates to earn ACT certifications such as Certificate in Treasury Fundamentals, Certificate in Treasury and Award in Internal Cash Management and other higher-level qualifications.

Through the agreement, both ADGMA and ACT aim to foresee the upskilling of the UAE nationals via joint training to equip individuals for a successful career in the treasury and corporate finance industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Mansoor Jaffar said, "Equipping national talent for long-term success in the industry is key in our commitment to support UAE's dynamic financial sector. ADGM Academy was established to invest in local talent and to ensure the robust development of the UAE's economy.

"By delivering internationally recognised training programmes and establishing a flourishing knowledge-based environment, ADGMA has built a portfolio of world-class financial education and literacy. Our partnership with ACT reinforces our commitment to supporting the UAE's Vision 2030 and bolstering Abu Dhabi's position as a global financial and commercial hub," he added.

For her part, Caroline Stockmann stated, "Education continues to be a strong focus for the ACT, and we are committed to strengthening the work we do on this in the region. I am delighted that Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy will deliver our treasury and cash management qualifications locally and support the development of talent that is needed in the region for these key areas."