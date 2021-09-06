Dubai: The UAE today launched 'United Global Emirates', an international campaign to highlight the benefits and incentives that the UAE offers to help entrepreneurs go global.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the media economic campaign on his twitter page.
“We are launching “United Global Emirates”, an international campaign to highlight the benefits and incentives that the UAE offers to help entrepreneurs go global. We invite talents from all over the world to make their ideas a reality in the #United_Global_Emirates," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, lauded the launch of the campaign saying it will help secure the UAE’s position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The launch of our new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE’s position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years. Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise and investments.”
This comes a day after the UAE ministers announced the first set of bold strategic projects aimed at fostering the UAE’s new phase of growth – both domestically and internationally – and embarking on an ambitious growth strategy as the nation celebrates its golden jubilee and embarks on the 50 years to come.