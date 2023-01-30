The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) launched an industrial census project on Monday in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), the Industry Development Council, and local statistics centres. The project aims to create a comprehensive database of all establishments that practice industrial activities according to the International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC4 – Section C), including those operating in free zones, whether their licences are industrial or non-industrial.

The project was announced at a press conference organised by the MoIAT in Abu Dhabi. As part of the project, the ministry will provide industrial companies and establishments with a reliable and flexible mechanism to participate in the census and submit their information.

The project will help create new investment opportunities for manufacturers, investors, and owners of industrial companies, as well as help decision makers track, assess and enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector and inform related future policies and decisions that make the sector flexible.

The project is in line with the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, Operation 300 billion, which aims to help create a business environment that attracts local and international investments in the industrial sector and boost the growth and competitiveness of national industries.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Industry Development Council, said: “The project is in line with directives of our leadership to develop the industrial sector in the UAE and boost its contribution to national GDP. To achieve the objectives of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, MoIAT, in partnership with FCSC, local authorities, and freezones, plays a pivotal role in creating an enabling legislative framework that supports the industrial sector and helps to attract local and foreign investments.”

“As accurate data plays an important role in increasing the country’s global competitiveness, the industrial census project is a key step in developing a centralised national database for the industrial sector. The project supports efforts to build a knowledge-based economy that promotes innovation, research and development (R&D), and future growth opportunities. It will also contribute to the adoption of circular economy principles, help integrate producers and manufacturers in the national economy ecosystem and promote the growth of local supply chains.”