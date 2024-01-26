Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings

With an unwavering optimism and shared vision for the future, bilateral trade between the UAE-India has increased significantly after the signing of CEPA. As the Chair of FICCI Middle East, I am excited to contribute to fostering strong trade ties between these two great nations. With investments in both the UAE and India in the financial and hospitality domains, we are constantly implementing innovative solutions to enhance customer experience. At LuLu Financial Holdings, our efforts have always been to provide accessible financial services and bring innovative payment solutions, contributing to our financial inclusion efforts in both the UAE and India.

With an upbeat growth prospect, we have set our sights on scaling our business exponentially this year. In our financial services domain, we aim to deliver a modern, world-class payment experience backed by the best of digital innovation. LuLu Financial Holdings in India owns the NBFC — LuLu Financial Services (India) Private Ltd. — and LuLu Forex Private Ltd. We will be expanding both these businesses further this year, aligning with our overarching business expansion goals and transitioning to the market dynamics. Digital is yet another area where we will be driving our focus, harnessing new technologies to elevate convenience and ensure a seamless customer experience.

On the 75th Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Indians worldwide. It’s truly inspiring to witness India’s extraordinary progress, reaffirming its stature as one of the world’s robust economies.

Eugene Mayne, CEO, Tristar Group

Tristar is partnering with India’s KP Energy Group to embark on green hydrogen production powered by Renewable Wind and Solar energy, harnessing the experience and expertise of both parties.

The first milestone of the collaboration is commissioning a one MW green hydrogen showcase plant in India in the first quarter of 2025. This as a significant step towards establishing a footstep for Tristar in the green hydrogen domain, while the larger remit is to make a mark in the area of renewable energy, not only in the UAE and India, but also across the GCC states and beyond.

Looking beyond our own requirements, the Tristar-KP partnership aims to make GH2 available to the mobility sector and other small and medium industrial and commercial clients in the country and across the region.

Abdul Moiz Khan, CEO and Managing Partner, Fursa Consulting

Multiple bilateral MoUs and economic agreements signed between India and the UAE have opened new trade avenues. These positive steps will create the need for new and improvised financial solutions for businesses. This is where Fursa, an independent corporate financial advisory, can play a critical role in providing cost effective, internally accepted trade solutions to corporate clients. The UAE and India create a big market with immense business opportunities. We, at Fursa, are developing structured products especially for supply chain, renewable energy, healthcare, space systems, and the aviation sector. We are planning to grow our business share through our affiliating partners in India.

Wishing all Indians in the UAE a glorious 75th Republic Day. Let us come together on Republic Day to celebrate the spirit of unity and patriotism as well as the UAE-India friendship.

Dr. K.P. Hussain, Chairman and CEO, FMC Healthcare Group

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has been working closely with the leaders of the UAE and visiting the UAE regularly. This has helped strengthen the UAE-India relationship. Both countries are working to expand trade to $100 billion in the next few years. The growing relationship has benefited many companies. We have identified 21 countries to implement and expand medical insurance security to low-income groups, which cover around 60-70 per cent of the population, with affordable premiums. Moreover, we are currently working with the relevant authorities, insurance companies, and providers in three countries where an expansion plan is already in motion. My upcoming flagship project in Kerala, Dr. Hussain City, is set over 65 acres of land and when it’s completed, it will feature a hospital, two educational institutions, a shopping mall, a convention centre, a Roman theatre, an Ayurveda hospital and villa resorts. We are expecting a grand opening by the end of this year.

On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, let’s all rejoice in the glory of the nation and not forget to thank the soldiers.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group

Promoting and investing in key sectors in both the UAE and India can significantly enhance bilateral trade. While we are looking to expand our imports from India, we are also constantly exploring new business opportunities in the UAE and strengthening our partnerships in the region. On Republic Day, I would like to extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Indian community in the UAE. The Indian community has played a pivotal role in strengthening the bond between our two nations. From business and trade to culture and education, the contributions of the Indian community have been instrumental in promoting the spirit of friendship and cooperation between India and the UAE. The Indian diaspora in the UAE is known for its hard work, determination, and resilience, and we are proud of their achievements in various fields.

Nitesh and Ankit Gupta, Directors, Metworld DMCC

India and the UAE have shared deep-rooted historic ties in all spectrums of life. We see our roles as a catalyst in further strengthening these relations by connecting businesses, policymakers, and stakeholders. Through our business acumen, we can provide crucial market insights, identify investment prospects, and highlight regulatory shifts, which can help businesses in their strategic decision-making.

2024 promises to be an exciting year as the company is looking to expand its current as well as many new verticals. No matter which part of the world we operate in, we are always tied to our homeland. Fuelled by this bond, we are excitedly evaluating opportunities to expand our operations in the fast-growing Indian economy.

India is the world’s largest democracy and on Republic Day, as we raise the tricolor, we revisit the courage, endurance, and the spirit of our diverse nation. Let us work collectively towards making India the world leader and a shining example of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means the world is one family.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman & Managing Director, Adil Group

We, at Adil Group of Supermarkets, reaffirm our steadfast commitment to bolstering the UAE-India bilateral trade. With a relentless focus on delivering quality products and contributing to the local market, Adil Group plays a pivotal role in enhancing economic ties between the two nations.

Our commitment to the UAE-India bilateral trade is unwavering. We aim to strengthen economic ties by consistently delivering quality products and contributing to the local market. Adil Group remains dedicated to advancing India’s growth trajectory through meaningful business collaborations.

In 2024, Adil Group’s strategic focus revolves around expanding its footprint and enriching its product offerings. While we do not have specific investment plans in India this year, we are continually exploring opportunities that align with our vision of contributing to India’s economic development.

Republic Day holds special significance, and I extend my heartfelt wishes to the Indian community in the UAE. I commend their resilience and contributions to the diverse landscape of the UAE.

PNC Menon, Chairman & Founder, Sobha Group

On the momentous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, let us look back at the remarkable history of our nation – a testament to resilience, unity, and progress. Let us aspire for India to thrive in its trajectory, soaring to new heights driven by innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth. Sobha Realty’s notable presence in the UAE emphasises the long-lasting relationship between the Arab nation and India, which is defined by their shared aspirations for progress and prosperity. We extend our heartfelt wishes to the great people of India, standing united in our collective endeavours to build a nation that shines as a beacon of prosperity, harmony, and excellence. We, at Sobha Realty, wish all Indians both in India as well as in the UAE a very Happy 75th Republic Day.

Faizal E. Kottikollon, Founder & Chairman, KEF Holdings and Tulah Clinical Wellness

This year, Tulah Clinical Wellness is dedicated to becoming a leading clinical wellness destination in Calicut, Kerala. We’re investing in top-notch facilities, advanced medical technologies, and elite professionals to deliver the future of wellness. We are also actively exploring expansion opportunities in the UAE and India in 2024, aligning with our commitment to elevate healthcare and wellness standards.

On India’s Republic Day, we extend heartfelt greetings to the vibrant Indian community in the UAE. As we embark on this journey, we are honoured to serve and contribute to the well-being of people with a commitment to excellence in health and well-being. May this Republic Day be a celebration of unity, progress and good health for all.

Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, Managing Director, ABC Cargo

Embracing diversity and celebrating unity stand at the heart of our sovereign nation. As we commemorate this significant occasion, we extend our heartfelt wishes to everyone for a dignified, meaningful, and proud Republic Day celebration.

Abdel Kareem Al Kayed, CEO, Wall Street Exchange

As a key player in the remittance industry, our contribution to the UAE-India bilateral trade is centred on fostering financial connectivity and facilitating smooth financial transactions. Our primary aim is to streamline cross-border transactions and promote seamless remittance payments between corporates and individuals to advance India’s growth trajectory from the UAE. In 2024, we’re gearing up to give more value for money to our Indian customers with better INR exchange rates, more locations in the UAE, and more prizes to win, to ensure our customers have a seamless experience.

Wall Street Exchange wishes the wonderful Indian community in the UAE a Happy Republic Day. We’re more than just a remittance partner – we are here to help you achieve your dreams. Here’s to celebrating unity and prosperity together.

Arjun Dhanak, Director, Kanz Jewels

Happy Republic Day! This is the occasion to celebrate the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience that defines our great nation. Let’s continue to contribute to India’s growth story and strengthen the bonds that connect us all.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies

Republic Day is an auspicious occasion for Indians around the world to come together and celebrate the spirit of unity and sovereignty. On this Republic Day, I extend my congratulations to the people of our great nation. The founding principles and unwavering commitment to democracy have guided us through the years, shaping the destiny of our beloved country.

Republic Day is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our forefathers to secure the values of freedom, justice, liberty, and equality. Their vision laid the foundation for a vibrant and diverse democracy that stands strong today. It is with immense pride that we honour this legacy and reflect on the progress we’ve made as a nation.

May the tricolour always fly high, symbolising the rich tapestry of our heritage and the bright future that lies ahead. Happy Republic Day to every Indian who contributes to the ongoing saga of our collective national success and God bless the unique bonds and strategic relationship between India and the UAE.

Harish Tahiliani, Managing Director, Arab India Spices

