Dubai: The UAE, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), chaired the virtual consultation session of the Council members of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which started on June 9 and lasts for four days.

The session discusses the most important measures need to be taken by the ITU to ensure work continuity until the next meeting of the Council is held at the ITU HQ in Geneva.

Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Executive Director of the Technology Development Affairs Department at TRA, Chairman of the ITU Consultation of Councillors virtual session, said: “The significance of this session comes from its timing as it coincides with the unprecedented challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, which put the world and organisations in a critical position in terms of the continuity of their work.

Global organisation

“The ITU is a global organisation that depends on the participation of Member States in its business and has been affected by the pandemic due to the inability of its members to attend the scheduled events, hence the importance of this virtual meeting, which will enable dealing with important matters that cannot be postponed for the continuity of the ITU work.”

The UAE is a Member State of the ITU Council and contributes to its work actively by being elected to a number of the ITU councils and committees. The UAE has hosted many international meetings of the ITU since 2007.

Regulations board