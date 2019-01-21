The UAE has maintained its top 20 spot in the 2019 Global Talent Competitiveness Index report published by graduate business school Insead, leading the Middle East once again.
The annual benchmarking report, which was published on Monday, measures how countries and cities grow, attract and retain talent. It covers 125 countries and 114 cities across all groups of income and levels of development.
The UAE, which is ranked 19th, came ahead of other GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia (39th) and Bahrain (40th). Of the top 20, thirteen were in Europe, three in Asia, two in North America and two in Oceania. Switzerland, Singapore and the United States continue to lead the world in talent competitiveness.
“The non-European leaders of the GTCI rankings can be broadly classified into two groups: economies that have long benefited from global talent (the United States, Canada and Australia), and economies that have a clear focus on becoming ‘talent hubs’ (Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar),” reads the report.