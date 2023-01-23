Most organisations rely on individual cybersecurity solutions to protect specific attack surfaces like endpoint devices (like laptops, your car, and phone), networks, and email. While this siloed strategy may have been sufficient in the past, it is not effective for today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

Remote work has blurred traditional security perimeters and exposed companies to new vulnerabilities. Cybercriminals enter systems through multiple entry points, making detection more difficult. And as threats on business grow in volume and sophistication, so does a major shortage in the cybersecurity talent market.

This perfect storm of industry challenges has caused billions of dollars in lost revenue—including significant damage to many corporate reputations and loss of customer trust. As a result, companies are rethinking their security operations all together. Rather than managing security products in silos, they are turning to a seamless approach to security, called Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

So, what is XDR? Let’s break it down.

X stands for Extended, which means looking across all relevant threat vectors.

D stands for Detection, which means looking at alert and event data to better cross-detect, correlate, and prioritise threats.

And R stands for Response, which means providing the right context, understanding, and response capabilities to quickly and automatically remediate threats.

One company at the forefront of the XDR revolution is Trellix, pioneering a brand-new way to bring detection, response, and remediation together in a single living security solution.

Trellix XDR seamlessly integrates with a broad portfolio of endpoint, email, network, cloud, data, and other security products as well as connecting with third-party security applications. Using advanced capabilities such as machine learning and embedded cyber intelligence, the company helps organisations more effectively prevent, detect, and respond to threats in real time.

“We have the most comprehensive XDR platform in the industry,” said Bryan Palma, CEO, Trellix. “Legacy security technology has failed to modernise security operations. We are confident Trellix XDR fills this critical gap.”

Formed in January of 2022 by combining McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, Trellix is trusted by more than 40,000 customers across industries and governments, including nearly 80 per cent of the Fortune 500.

“Instead of relying on traditional solutions that add complexity, businesses can reshape security operations with a flexible, intelligent platform designed to consolidate security tools and quickly remediate threats,” said Aparna Rayasam, Trellix’s Chief Product Officer.