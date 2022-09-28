New York: International tourism is showing strong signs of recovery, with tourist numbers rising to 57 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. On World Tourism Day, marked on Tuesday, the UN is calling for a major global rethink of the sector, to ensure that tourism is sustainable, and benefits local communities.
In a message released to mark the Day, the UN Secretary-General, Ant?nio Guterres, hailed tourism's ability to drive sustainable development, and called for more investment in clean and sustainable tourism, the creation of decent jobs, and for measures to ensure that profits benefit host countries and local communities.
"Governments, businesses and consumers must align their tourism practices with the Sustainable Development Goals and a 1.5 degree future," said Mr. Guterres, referring to international agreements aimed at keeping global warming in check. "The very survival of this industry, and many tourist destinations, such as Small Island Developing States, depends on it."
This year's theme "Rethinking Tourism" aims to inspire the debate around rethinking tourism for development, including through education and jobs, and tourism's impact on the planet and opportunities to grow more sustainably.