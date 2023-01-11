Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), said on Wednesday, that the 2022 visitor numbers exceed 2019 pre-pandemic levels, with the highest-ever number of annual arrivals to the Emirate.

“From January’s announcement of the multibillion-dollar integrated Wynn resort to securing two Guinness World Record titles for our New Year’s Eve fireworks and drone display, we have shown just how dynamic we are as a destination,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “Our success has been led by our agility and responsiveness – and the fact we think like a community, shaping our experiences to appeal to visitors and residents.”

Strong December performance

The full-year figures follow a strong December performance in which the Emirate welcomed its highest-ever footfall in one month, with over 128,000 visitor arrivals, a 23 per cent increase compared to December 2021. This was bolstered by the Emirate’s record-breaking New Year’s Eve fireworks and drones display, which saw Ras Al Khaimah set two Guinness World Records titles for the ‘largest number of operated multi-rotors/drones with a simultaneous fireworks display’ and the ‘largest aerial sentence formed by multirotors/drones. The festivities drew over 30,000 visitors with public events and hotels across the Emirate fully booked, making it the most visited show to date.

Ras Al Khaimah was recognised as Time magazine's one of the World's Greatest Places of 2022 and CNN Travel’s best destinations to visit in 2023. Image Credit: Supplied

Sustainable agenda

Under its new approach to sustainability – Balanced Tourism, the Emirate aims to become the regional leader in sustainable tourism by 2025.

As part of this, the tourism authority aims to award more than 20 businesses with tourism certifications in the first year to receive the internationally recognised “Sustainable Tourism Destination” certificate in 2023.

Driving international tourism

In 2022, Ras Al Khaimah also saw a 40 per cent increase in international visitors, with key source markets including Kazakhstan, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Czech Republic. This was driven by a series of partnerships with airlines and leading tour operators to target emerging and growing source markets.

The Emirate also received three luxury cruises in 2022, welcoming over 2,500 passengers and crew.

Boosting tourism and hospitality sector

New hotels and resorts opened in 2022, increasing the Emirate’s inventory by 17 per cent to reach over 8,000 keys. The Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), Mövenpick, and Radisson brands entered the destination for the first time with the opening of the InterContinental Mina Al Arab, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, and the Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island.