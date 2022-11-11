Ras Al Khaimah: With the New Year less than two months away, residents can now look ahead to the incredible BYE celebrations that the UAE puts forth. The first to announce their celebration is the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).
And as with each time, the NYE celebrations in RAK attempt to set new world records. Promoted under the hashtag #RAKNYE2023, the emirates will see a 'dazzling' musical firework display to ring in 2023.
Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electric beats, the display will cover a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village.
Ahead of the fireworks, residents can enjoy activities and fun festivals starting from next week, November 15, all the way up to December 31.
The Organising Committee, led by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and comprising teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, Marjan, Public Works, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Al Hamra and others, is leading the preparations for this year’s event.
The Committee’s key focus will be the safety of the public, with all precautionary measures taken in co-ordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health & Prevention.
Ras Al Khaimah already holds a number of Guiness World Records for previous editions of its awe-inspiring New Year pyrotechnic display.
Watched by thousands of viewers along the beachfront, RAK welcomed 2022 with a firework show featuring over 15,000 effects and 452 firework drones. That astonishing 2022 display entered the record books for the ‘Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display’.