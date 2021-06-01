Abu Dhabi: The UAE was ranked among the Top 20 countries in the world during the year 2020 in 5 indicators related to the competitiveness of the tourism sector in the country, according to Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.
The achievements in tourism sector include indicators from Tourism and Travel Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum.
The country also ranked eighth in the world in marketing effectiveness to attract tourists, according to the Tourism and Travel Competitiveness Report, while the World Competitiveness Yearbook ranked it 17th in the tourism revenue index.
According to statistics issued by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, the tourism and hotel sectors in the UAE witnessed a growth of 158.3 per cent during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of the same year.
The growth in the number of guests coincided with the increase in the number of hotel establishments "hotels and hotel apartments" that returned to work, as their number increased to 1032 at the end of the third quarter of this year compared to 929 facilities at the end of the second quarter of the same year.
It is noteworthy that the UAE has worked over the past years to launch many initiatives, whether at the federal or local level for each emirate, to develop the tourism and travel sector, which has become one of the most important tributaries of economic diversification in the country.