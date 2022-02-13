Dubai: The second edition of UAE’s ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign boosted revenue of hotel establishments to Dh1.5 billion, a 50 per cent jump compared to Dh1 billion in the first edition, it was announced on Sunday.

In its second edition, the campaign also saw the number of domestic tourists go up from 950,000 to 1.3 million, a 36 per cent increase compared to the previous edition.

Occupancy rate of hotel establishments during this period reached 73 per cent, compared to 66 per cent in 2021, a 7 per cent growth.

The campaign recorded a remarkable turnout and participation on social media, achieving more than half a million interactions from around the world on different platforms, while the reach rate exceeded half a billion. The #WorldsCoolestWinter hashtag was used in more than 71,000 photos and videos on social media.

Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, said that launching initiatives such as the World’s Coolest Campaign strengthens internal tourism, which is a main pillar and engine for economic development within the projects of the next 50 years.

Unique initiatives

The campaign also witnessed the launch of “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” campaign, in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Network of Regional Food Banks and YouTuber Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella”. This campaign contributed to raising $11.5 million donated by 155,000 donors from 120 countries around the world, for the benefit of 110,000 refugee and displaced families and disadvantaged families in the Arab region and Africa, enabling them to overcome harsh winter and secure their basic needs.

The campaign also launched the “World’s Coolest Winter photography competition”, organised by The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA), in cooperation with the UAE Government Media Office. The competition aimed at encouraging amateur and professional photographers to capture the most beautiful recreational, cultural and natural landmarks of the UAE and introducing its diverse tourist activities. It received more than 2,800 entries from 89 nationalities.

Saeed Al Eter, the Chair of the UAE Government Media Office, said that the UAE driven by its rich, highly equipped and efficient heritage, entertainment and cultural components and destinations, is now considered one of the most sough-after destination in the regional and global tourism industry.

“The World’s Coolest Winter campaign, and its success in achieving record numbers, reflects the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It also represents the country’s impressive success in highlighting its unique tourism capabilities, and the confidence of the world in the UAE tourism product.”