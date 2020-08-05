Image Credit:

Dubai: Riyadh Travel Fair 2020 has been postponed for the 2nd time in 2020 due to the COVID–19 pandemic. The decision was made in the interest of public health and safety by officials at ASAS Exhibitions and Conference Organizing Company, the company responsible for organizing the annual travel fair.

Riyadh Travel Fair 2020 was initially scheduled to be held last March, with the date then postponed to September 2020. Riyadh Travel Fair is planning to return in 2021, with dates fixed for March 15 to 18, 2021.

Bandar Al-Quraini, the General Manager of ASAS Exhibitions and Conference Organizing Company said, "While our travel partners and visiting public were looking extremely forward to another exciting edition of the Riyadh Travel Fair, our concern for public health and safety during this pandemic necessitated its second time postponement.”

The fair, which is the largest travel and tourism exhibition and congress in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been attracting visitors and delegates from countries and regions across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Australasia, and Europe.

The significant annual event is a place where the leading travel and tourism companies and key industry players from Saudi Arabia and the region gather to meet with tourism promotion authorities, hospitality and aviation representatives as well as tourism and tour operator companies under the one roof for three continuous days. While a magnet for travel and tourism professionals, the fair is also open to the general public and is the optimal platform for destinations to introduce their tourist products, attractions, services and investments opportunities to the Saudi Arabian market.