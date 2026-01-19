GOLD/FOREX
Global tourism body World Travel and Tourism Council picks new CEO

Industry body eyes investment, jobs and stronger global advocacy under new leadership

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
WTTC said Guevara's return comes as the organisation seeks to strengthen its global relevance, expand membership and increase advocacy for the travel and tourism industry.
Dubai: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) said Monday it has appointed Gloria Guevara as its new President and CEO, returning to a role she previously held between 2017 and 2021.

Guevara previously served as Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism and later held senior advisory roles, including Chief Special Adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism. She has also served on the boards of companies including American Express Global Business Travel, HSBC Mexico, Playa Hotels and Resorts and Palace Company.

She said, “My priority will be to help unlock potential, investment, growth and jobs in the sector; rebuild a stronger, globally representative WTTC; deepen engagement with members; and ensure that WTTC continues to deliver world-class research, advocacy and other services to the Travel & Tourism industry.”

WTTC Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre said Guevara’s leadership would support the organisation’s next phase of development. He said more than 15 new companies were currently in the membership pipeline, alongside organisations returning after previously stepping away.

WTTC said it would continue to host its annual Global Summits, with the next scheduled for Malta in October 2026, as well as an additional cruise-focused event earlier in the year.

Related Topics:
UAE AirportsDubai tourism

