Global tourism body World Travel and Tourism Council picks new CEO

Industry body eyes investment, jobs and stronger global advocacy under new leadership
Dubai: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) said Monday it has appointed Gloria Guevara as its new President and CEO, returning to a role she previously held between 2017 and 2021.
WTTC, which represents the global private sector across travel and tourism, including airlines, hotels, cruise operators, technology firms and travel services companies, said Guevara’s appointment was approved by its operating committee.
Guevara previously served as Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism and later held senior advisory roles, including Chief Special Adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism. She has also served on the boards of companies including American Express Global Business Travel, HSBC Mexico, Playa Hotels and Resorts and Palace Company.
She said, “My priority will be to help unlock potential, investment, growth and jobs in the sector; rebuild a stronger, globally representative WTTC; deepen engagement with members; and ensure that WTTC continues to deliver world-class research, advocacy and other services to the Travel & Tourism industry.”
WTTC Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre said Guevara’s leadership would support the organisation’s next phase of development. He said more than 15 new companies were currently in the membership pipeline, alongside organisations returning after previously stepping away.
WTTC said it would continue to host its annual Global Summits, with the next scheduled for Malta in October 2026, as well as an additional cruise-focused event earlier in the year.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox