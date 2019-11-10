Dubai: Emirates has partnered with Amway, the world’s largest direct selling business, to bring 6,500 passengers to Dubai for Amway’s APAC Leadership Seminar 2019, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 13th December 2019.
The one-day business conference will welcome Amway’s top management, which will be the largest gathering of international Amway leaders in its 60 years of history.
Amway is a multi-level marketing company that sells health, beauty, and home care products. The company was founded in 1959 is based in the US. Amway reported sales of $8.8 billion in 2018.
Dubai is a leading MICE destination. In 2018, approximately 16 million tourists visited the city and that figure is projected to grow to 20 million in 2020. The Dubai Business Events (DBE) — Dubai’s official convention bureau — recently announced successful bid wins for 118 events to be hosted in Dubai over the coming years, attracting over 75,000 delegates from around the world — including The Amway China Leadership Seminar 2020.