Emirates has partnered with Amway, the world’s largest direct selling business, to bring 6,500 passengers to Dubai Image Credit: Courtesy: Emirates

Dubai: Emirates has partnered with Amway, the world’s largest direct selling business, to bring 6,500 passengers to Dubai for Amway’s APAC Leadership Seminar 2019, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 13th December 2019.

The one-day business conference will welcome Amway’s top management, which will be the largest gathering of international Amway leaders in its 60 years of history.

Amway is a multi-level marketing company that sells health, beauty, and home care products. The company was founded in 1959 is based in the US. Amway reported sales of $8.8 billion in 2018.