London is fast emerging as a top destination for business travellers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, a recent survey has revealed. According to online business travel company Tumodo, 10 per cent of all tickets sold on the platform in the past year cater to business travellers. And London has emerged as the top destination for business travellers from Dubai, ranking among the top three most popular destinations among non-European countries.

The Tumodo report said this is further emphasised by the notable 2 per cent of one-way tickets booked, suggesting flexibility in trip duration. On average, the cost of a two-way trip between London and Dubai is £570 (Dh2,713).

The data from the travel platform also indicated a strong inclination towards business travel among UAE employees, with a staggering 64 per cent intending to embark on business trips. Moreover, travellers are also indulging in ‘bleisure’ travel, combining business work with leisure activities.

“In the MENA region, 25 per cent of IT professionals, 12 per cent of finance and manufacturing professionals, and 75 per cent of men engage in bleisure, with over half being under 35, particularly in marketing, sales, and IT development,” stated the report.

"Recognising London and Dubai as leading business routes underscores our dedication to supporting the region's economic development through optimised travel management solutions," said Stan Klyuy, Chief Commercial Officer of Tumodo.

British nationals relocate to UAE

John Mason International Movers recently reported a 420 per cent increase in enquiries from British nationals wanting to relocate to the UAE over the last five years, with a 45 per cent surge in the past 12 months.

Additionally, there has been a 50 per cent year-on-year rise in online searches for ‘move to Dubai’ and ‘jobs in Dubai’ from the UK, highlighting the growing appeal of the UAE for business and emphasising the importance of the London-Dubai route.