Dubai: Cementing its position as the cruise hub of the region, Dubai is expecting 900,000 cruise visitors this season, the Government Media Office of Dubai said on Monday. The 2022-2023 season scheduled to see 166 ship calls between Mina Rashid and Dubai Harbour. The forecast is set to put this tourism sector back on track, after pandemic-related restrictions put a damper on the global cruising industry.

In comparison, Dubai received 98 ship calls and more than 338,697 passengers and crew during the 2021-2022 cruise season.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, said, “The strong outlook for Dubai’s 2022-2023 cruise season will help accelerate its drive to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – to make Dubai the world’s most visited destination and the best city to live and work in.”

The cruise industry continues to significantly contribute to the city’s tourism sector and is set to build on the remarkable rebound of Dubai’s wider tourism sector.

Why Dubai?

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “Cruise Tourism has become an increasingly key contributor to Dubai’s economy. The emirate’s central location, midway between Europe and Asia, is vital to its success as a primary homeport for cruise ships in the Arabian Gulf and the wider Middle East and its popularity as one of the top destinations.”

Dubai has taken important steps to facilitate cruise travel with state-of-the-art ports and cruise terminal infrastructure, and hassle-free entry procedures and visa facilities. The main docking point for the international cruise liners is Dubai’s Mina Rashid port, which can handle seven mega-cruise vessels or 25,000 passengers at once. The port’s Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal is the world’s largest single, covered cruise terminal facility and capable of handling 14,000 passengers a day.

Sheikh Mansoor: Dubai’s robust port infrastructure and state-of-the-art terminal facilities can handle some of the world’s largest cruise ships, underpinning the city’s reputation as one of the world’s most advanced cruise destinations and a key gateway for regional and international cruise itineraries." Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, with advanced facilities, can process 3,250 passengers per hour per terminal.

Some major cruise liners scheduled to visit Dubai this season include MSC Cruises & TUI Cruises and Ponant (MSC World Europa, Opera, Mein Schiff 6 & Le Bougainville), which will make the Mina Rashid Cruise Terminal their home port for the season. In addition, C.S. Aida Cosma (arriving on 17 November) and C.S. Costa Toscana, the two new LNG-powered cruise ships, will arrive at the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal.